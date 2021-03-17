Legal battle over sale of Tower Theatre to continue today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The legal battle over the sale of the Tower Theatre will continue in court this morning.Back in February, the owners of Sequoia Brewing Company, which occupies part of the Tower Theatre property, filed a lawsuit saying their lease agreement with the theatre's owners gives them the right to buy the property if it's up for sale.The company accused Tower Theatre Properties of not telling them of the potential sale to Adventure Church, claiming it's a violation of their right of first refusal to buy the venue.Sequoia believes the church and the landlord had been negotiating since August.At that hearing, an attorney for the brewing company says the right of first refusal in the lease requires the landlord to disclose its offer from the church.An attorney representing the Tower Theatre claims that if the sale goes through, Adventure Church would be willing to allow Sequoia Brewing Company to buy its premises for $1.2 million.