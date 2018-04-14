ENVIRONMENT

Local businesses and organizations gather to celebrate Earth Day

The family-friendly event gave kids the chance to plant their own vegetables. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local businesses and organizations came together today to celebrate the positive impact they have on the environment.

The Earth Day celebration was held at the Maxie L. Parks Community Center in Southwest Fresno.

The family-friendly event gave kids the chance to plant their own vegetables and showed how fashion materials could be made using only recyclables.

Every business that attended the event has some type green method that they incorporate into their everyday practices to protect the environment.
