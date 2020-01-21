Society

California man on quest to run 8 marathons around the world for charity

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man is on a quest to run for charity. Forty-four-year-old Brendan Watkins is attempting the "Triple 8 Quest." It involves finishing eight marathons in eight consecutive days.

Watkins works at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. During the "Triple 8 Quest," he is fundraising for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides care for children and expectant mothers. He has already raised about $4,000.

Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the quest, he will have run on all seven continents around the world.

You can help support Watkins here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altochildren's healthcharitytravelrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Man punched in face by four suspects while pumping gas
Visalia PD search for robbery suspect who swung knife at Macy's employee
Show More
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Fresno State cymbal player's viral performance lands him on Ellen
3 people arrested and accused of sexually exploiting children in North Valley
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News