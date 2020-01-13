Society

Merced County coroner looking for family of deceased 55-year-old man

The Merced County Coroner's Office is searching for the relatives of 55-year-old Jin Long, who also goes by Xuelong Xu. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Coroner's Office is searching for the relatives of 55-year-old Jin Long, who also goes by Xuelong Xu.

Staff members say they've looked through Long's personal records but have not been able to locate his family.

The coroner's office says they want to release his body so he can have a proper burial.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Coroner's Office at 209-385-7369.
