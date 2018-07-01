SOCIETY

Minimum wage to increase in some LA County cities

The minimum wage will increase in some L.A. County cities beginning on Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES COUNTY --
Several new L.A. County laws will go into effect on Sunday, including an increase to the minimum wage in some cities.

Los Angeles, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Malibu will see their minimum wage rise from $12 per hour to $13.25 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees.

For those city's businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the minimum wage is set to increase from $10.50 an hour to $12 an hour.

Another law will change the DUI threshold for Lyft and Uber drivers, prohibiting anyone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher to transport passengers. The previous BAC threshold was 0.08.

Starting Sunday, owners of assault weapons will also be required register them if they don't have a serial number.
