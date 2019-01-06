NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

National Park Service will dip into fee revenue to clean up parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The National Park Service says it will now dip into its already collected fee revenue to clean up parks.

Due to limited staffing, the Park Service has had a hard time cleaning restrooms and disposing of trash.

Many parks including Yosemite, have closed off certain areas to the public and have begun citing people for trespassing.

Only essential personnel have been staffed by the park service and the funds now being used to bring in additional officers.

These funds are typically meant for future projects.

Since the shutdown began on Dec. 21, the Park Service says it has lost $6 million in revenue.
