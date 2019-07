New salad and juice bar comes to Clovis; plans to open third location in Northwest Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents of Clovis can now look forward to a new food option.On Thursday, Jugo Salad and Juice Bar opened its doors to customers.It's located at Fowler and Herndon.Jugo offers signature salads, as well as a "Build Your Own Salad" option.They also have a selection of healthy options, including smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and acai bowls.The company already has a Fresno location near Champlain and Perrin.Jugo plans to unveil another new salad and juice bar on Herndon and Milburn in August.It's also currently hiring; if you are interested in applying click here