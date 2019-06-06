food

New salad and juice bar comes to Clovis; plans to open third location in Northwest Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents of Clovis can now look forward to a new food option.

On Thursday, Jugo Salad and Juice Bar opened its doors to customers.

It's located at Fowler and Herndon.

Jugo offers signature salads, as well as a "Build Your Own Salad" option.

They also have a selection of healthy options, including smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and acai bowls.

The company already has a Fresno location near Champlain and Perrin.

Jugo plans to unveil another new salad and juice bar on Herndon and Milburn in August.

It's also currently hiring; if you are interested in applying click here.
