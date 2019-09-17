Society

Oregon man survived cancer twice, then won $4.6 million in state lottery

BEND, Ore. -- Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon already considered himself a very lucky man. He survived cancer twice. Then he bought the winning ticket in the state lottery, worth $4.6 million!

Every week, his wife would tell him to "get the winning ticket." She forgot to tell him this time, but he ended up buying a ticket anyway.

"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said in a statement. "I survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."

After the cash options and taxes, he's pocketing about $1.5 million. A cafe where he purchased the quick pick ticket got a selling bonus of $46,000, the lottery said.
