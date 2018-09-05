Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop

A Virginia man got so fed up with children at a bus stop trespassing on his property, he put up an electric fence.
Parents called police after finding the fence just inches from the bus stop.
Bryan Tucker says signs posted in his front yard did nothing to keep students off his lawn, so he installed the fence.
"I'm not in charge of other people's children. I'm not directing people's children what to do. All I can do is protect myself and that's why I've got a fence up," Tucker told Richmond TV station WRIC.
Henrico County officials determined the fence was on an easement and asked Tucker to remove the fence.
He did, but he is allowed to put it back up if he keeps it entirely on his property.b
