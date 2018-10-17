MELANIA TRUMP

Plane with First Lady Melania Trump and passengers forced to return to base after exhibiting "mechanical issues"

First lady Melania Trump pauses as she speaks to media during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First Lady Melania Trump has returned back to Joint Andrews Air Force Base after her plane exhibited "mechanical issues."

Ten minutes after takeoff passengers on board say they began to see a thin haze of smoke and could smell something burning.

The First Lady was on her way to Philadelphia to speak with families of children who were affected by exposure to opioids.

The first lady's visit is one of the stops she's making to promote her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on major issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins tweeted about the incident.
The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymelania trump
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MELANIA TRUMP
NBA players defend LeBron James after President Trump tweet
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
First lady visits migrant children at Texas detention center
More melania trump
SOCIETY
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Sacramento Republic FC grants cancer patients Make-A-Wish request
Study says drones could pose threat to aircraft safety
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
More Society
Top Stories
Broken fire hydrant in Southeast Fresno
U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno
Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno
Toddler knocks over candle sparking house fire
Organic fertilizer causing quite a stink in Northeast Fresno and Clovis
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Show More
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant
Most new Fresno County voters say no party preference
More News