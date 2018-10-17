Melania Trump was on her way to Philadelphia for an event this morning but her plane is returning to Andrews because of a “mechanical issue.” pic.twitter.com/adUfWHipkq — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 17, 2018

Reporters on board say the plane has landed safely. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 17, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump has returned back to Joint Andrews Air Force Base after her plane exhibited "mechanical issues."Ten minutes after takeoff passengers on board say they began to see a thin haze of smoke and could smell something burning.The First Lady was on her way to Philadelphia to speak with families of children who were affected by exposure to opioids.The first lady's visit is one of the stops she's making to promote her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on major issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.CNN's Kaitlan Collins tweeted about the incident.