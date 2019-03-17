Police increase enforcement to watch out for potential DUI drivers during St. Patrick's Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With celebration on tap for most restaurants and pubs throughout the Valley, St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to bring a business boost.Irish O'Sullivan's is celebrating St. Paddy's Day for the 10th year with their customers, but the bar is making sure they do so responsibly."If you see them having too much of a good time its probably time to cut them off," said bar manager Dooey Claycomb.Law enforcement agencies are making sure those celebrating aren't relying on the luck of the Irish to get them home.Both the California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police have DUI checkpoints planned."This weekend there's more drinking, so we get more officers out on the streets," said Sgt. Ritchie O'dell.Fresno Police made eight arrests at the start of the weekend during a warrant service operation. They served close to 20 outstanding warrants for impaired driving offenses.Sgt. O'dell says there have already been 70 DUI related crashes in 2019 compared to 52 this time last year, so the department is doing everything they can to prevent more."We're starting our bar watch operations again. Where we go sit out with plainclothes officers out at drinking establishments to see if people are stumbling drunk. If it looks like they've been drinking, we'll follow them," he said.There will be an additional 10 officers of staff, with some focused on a planned DUI checkpoint Sunday night.