Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.When they heard a family couldn't make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the girl's heart condition, they decided to bring five tons of snow to them!Two-year-old Quinn Walker was born missing the left side of her heart. She had her first open-heart surgery at just six days old and is scheduled to have her third in April.She spends a lot of time on Oxygen so a typical trip to the snow would've been tough.Quinn's mom posted her disappointment on Facebook and a local police department knew they wanted to bring the snow to her and give her a great day.