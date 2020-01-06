Society

Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

When they heard a family couldn't make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the girl's heart condition, they decided to bring five tons of snow to them!

Two-year-old Quinn Walker was born missing the left side of her heart. She had her first open-heart surgery at just six days old and is scheduled to have her third in April.

She spends a lot of time on Oxygen so a typical trip to the snow would've been tough.

Quinn's mom posted her disappointment on Facebook and a local police department knew they wanted to bring the snow to her and give her a great day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonasnowwinter wonderlandpolice officerchild care
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Show More
Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY
Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Dolphin surprises beachgoers in Australia
More TOP STORIES News