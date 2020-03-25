Police officers of North Valley city helping community during COVID-19 outbreak

GUSTINE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley city is doing what it can to help local restaurants and businesses.Employees with the city of Gustine are helping deliver food, prescriptions and other essential items.Residents order what they need either by phone or online, then the restaurant or store contacts the police department to pick it up.There are about 1800 homes in the city, and about eight restaurants and businesses are participating in the new program so far.The Director of Economic Development says this is the city's way of doing it's part and encouraging people to stay home."I think it shows how special a small town can be," says Jamie Westervelt. "We think about what people need on the ground, and this is what we need in our community."No money will be handled by city workers, and the food will be left on doorsteps with employees staying at a safe distance.The deliveries are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. then again from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.