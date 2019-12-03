christmas

Posh Christmas tree in Spain worth millions

SPAIN -- A luxury Spanish hotel has a Christmas tree worth $15 million.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia, on Spain's southern coast decorated their tree with three-karat pink diamonds, four-karat sapphires, oval red diamonds, and black and white diamonds.

In addition to the jewels, the hotel says the tree also features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and even 3-D printed chocolate peacocks.

The various decorations adorned on the 16-foot tall tree were all hand-crafted by Debbie Wingham Diamond Designer. The diamonds take inspiration from the hotel lobby's theme of art deco and colonial design.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayhotelchristmas treechristmasu.s. & worlddiamonds
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday
Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
4 hospitalized after Visalia police chase ends in crash, woman arrested
Students hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Show More
More rain hits the North Valley after weekend storm
Valley ag community mourns loss of Marvin Meyers
Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday
Off-duty CHP officer assaulted at shopping mall
New bill aims to clean up contaminated drinking water in Valley
More TOP STORIES News