President invites Valley company to White House for 'Made in America' event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Trump brought companies from across the country to the White House Monday to highlight their 'Made In America' products.

One of those companies is right here in the Central Valley.

This was the 3rd annual Made in America Product Showcase.

After touring some of the companies at the event, President Trump signed an executive order to require federal agencies to purchase products using more American components.

Local company 'Hostyle Racing' from Fresno was invited.

The company produces team wear embroidery and production race suits for racing teams.

Owner Dan Roth sent Action News these images from Washington D.C. Monday.

Roth had his wife, Diana, and 7-year-old daughter Miranda along for the experience, too.

After meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Ben Carson, Roth says his day was capped when he and his family had the opportunity to meet President Trump personally.

Roth says his daughter Miranda was quote, "the bell of the ball!"
