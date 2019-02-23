SOCIETY

Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer

(Kings County Fire Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kings County fire crews mourn one of their own, after five-year veteran, 30-year-old Keith Hernandez, passed away early Saturday morning from cancer.

Hernandez battled Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) and is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two children, 4-year-old Henly and 1-year-old Harper.

The veteran firefighter joined the Kings County Fire Department in 2013, working as a Fire Apparatus Engineer.

Officials from the department said in a press release, "Hernandez was proud to be a firefighter and loved his career. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and colleagues alike."

Before his time with Kings County Fire, Hernandez worked as a seasonal firefighter for Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit, as a seasonal paid call firefighter for Fresno County Fire Protection District and as an explorer for the Clovis Fire Department.

A procession will take place Sunday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. from Stanford Medical Center to the Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Information regarding the memorial service will be released when available.

Expressions of sympathy or condolences for the family or the department may be sent to the Kings County Fire Department at 280 Campus Drive, Hanford, CA 93230

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfire departmentsfirefighterscommunitymemorialobituaryKings County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Visalia third-grader saves best friend by performing Heimlich maneuver
Virgin Mary appears on Texas family's home
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
More Society
Top Stories
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno
Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County
Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail
At least 1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Cleaning crew finds man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
Show More
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Teenage girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
More News