Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer

Kings County fire crews mourn one of their own, after five-year veteran, 30-year-old Keith Hernandez, passed away early Saturday morning from cancer.Hernandez battled Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) and is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two children, 4-year-old Henly and 1-year-old Harper.The veteran firefighter joined the Kings County Fire Department in 2013, working as a Fire Apparatus Engineer.Officials from the department said in a press release, "Hernandez was proud to be a firefighter and loved his career. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and colleagues alike."Before his time with Kings County Fire, Hernandez worked as a seasonal firefighter for Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit, as a seasonal paid call firefighter for Fresno County Fire Protection District and as an explorer for the Clovis Fire Department.A procession will take place Sunday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. from Stanford Medical Center to the Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Information regarding the memorial service will be released when available.Expressions of sympathy or condolences for the family or the department may be sent to the Kings County Fire Department at 280 Campus Drive, Hanford, CA 93230