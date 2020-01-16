Redding preschoolers raise $10,000 to help classmate battling brain cancer

REDDING, Calif. -- A group of Northern California kids aren't even in kindergarten yet and they're already learning to give back.
A group of preschoolers in Redding wanted to make a big difference by raising $10,000 to help a classmate battling brain cancer.
They collected cash by selling hot cocoa at a stand outside a Trader Joe's and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Starbucks employees and some parents also donated their time to help out.
