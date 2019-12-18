Fort Bragg soldier with 50 percent use of kidneys gets max scores on Army Combat Fitness Test

FORT BRAGG -- A Fort Bragg soldier is defying the odds by maxing out the score on the new Army Combat Fitness Test, despite dealing with Chronic Kidney Disease.Major Carpaccio Owens, with the 82nd Airborne Division, was diagnosed with CKD in 2007.The diagnosis put his career in the Army and his passion for health and fitness in jeopardy."A lot of fatigue, nephrotic syndrome, edema, swelling of the limbs, so it was a challenge as far as working out," Owens said.Owens saw himself at a crossroad, having to decide to follow the doctor's orders or go his route and "be who I am as a person, who likes to be in the gym, who likes to work out and be around other soldiers and athletes."The choice was easy: Owens continued to work out and stick to his diet, remaining a member of the U.S. Military and only having to take a few medicines for his kidneys.During the summertime, the Environmental Science Officer decided to take the ACFT for the first time.The new test, that is set to become the standard in Oct. 2020, incorporates new workouts that aim to better improve soldiers fitness and combat readiness.Those new additions include, three maximum deadlifts, standing power throws, hand release push-ups, spring-drag-carry, leg tucks and a two-mile run.After Owen's first attempt, the major prepared himself for a second try on Nov. 6.Despite only having kidneys that function at 50 percent, Owens maxed out the six categories, hitting the max 340 deadlifts and completing the two-mile run under 13 minutes."In your current state, in your current moment, that doesn't define who you are. So, if you're willing to, like, go out there and work for it, you too can pass the ACFT," Owens added.Outside Fort Bragg, Owens is a certified personal trainer and group personal trainer. He hopes to open up his own gym once he retires.