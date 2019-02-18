STUDY

Study: screen time for children under two-years-old has more than doubled since 1997

Study: screen time for children under two-years-old has more than doubled

Screen time for children under two-years-old has more than doubled since 1997.

A new study looks at how much time children are watching television and using computers, cell phones, and other devices.

It found daily screen time went from 1.3 hours in 1997 to more than three hours in 2014.

Excessive screen time for children has been linked to delays in cognitive, verbal, and social growth and increased risk of obesity and impaired sleep.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends ... limiting screen time to one hour per day for kids ages 2 to 5 and kids under 18 months avoid screens altogether.

The study is published in the Journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Related Topics:
societystudychildren's health
