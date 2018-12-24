SOCIETY

Teen who got visit from Coldplay singer Chris Martin receives new liver

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago teenager who got a visit from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin over the summer has gotten a new liver.

CHICAGO --
A Chicago teenager who got a visit from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin over the summer now has a new liver.

Heidi Hernandez got the transplant last week. She said the operation went well.

Hernandez was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis at age 3. She received a liver transplant from a donor at the age of 9, but unfortunately the disease came back in that liver.

Last summer, Chance the Rapper had hooked her up with tickets to see Coldplay at Soldier Field after her boss at Lou Malnati's reached out to the Chicago rapper.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin then learned that Heidi is a huge fan. He was en route to Cleveland for a tour stop and stopped by the Lou Malnati's Pizzeria near Midway International Airport on the Southwest Side.

Hernandez gave Martin a long hug when he arrived at the restaurant. The two took selfies and talked at the restaurant, where Hernandez works.

EMBED More News Videos

Coldplay lead singer made a detour to Chicago on Aug. 19, 2017 to visit Heidi Hernandez, a teenager battling a terminal illness.


Before leaving, Martin invited Hernandez, her boyfriend and her Lou Malnati's manager to fly to Seattle to see the band's show and sit in the front row. He also got Hernandez tickets to a Bruno Mars concert at the United Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychance the rappertransplantmusicfeel goodChicagoMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Coldplay's Chris Martin visits Chicago teen battling illness
Chance the Rapper scores Coldplay tickets for teen battling illness
SOCIETY
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on subway platform
Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Wyoming boss required Scientology for employee
More Society
Top Stories
Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off for International Space Station
Burglar caught on camera taking register, smashing doors at Northwest Fresno bakery
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear during arrest
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
Show More
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Toys for Tots receives large last minute donation, thousands of presents bought for Fresno kids
More News