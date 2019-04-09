Texas dance team goes viral for routine in Houston's Hobby Airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5003386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport is bringing smiles to even more people than he imagined.

thanks to @TarletonState dance for making our 10 hour wait better :’)@TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/b7NsB8RDZt — perri (@aguirawr) April 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport.The Tarleton State University dance team from Stephenville, Texas, did a full routine to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott.The team was stuck at the airport Sunday due to a 10-hour delay. A traveler shared the video online saying, "Thanks for making our 10 hour wait better."The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.