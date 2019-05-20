Society

Texas family says woman mocked 8-year-old with special needs

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A Texas City family said a woman mocked their daughter with special needs during a screening of 'Dumbo.'

The family captured part of the confrontation on camera inside the Webster movie theater.

"The kid is whooping continually," said the unidentified woman. "You don't bring a kid that goes 'Whoop, whoop, whoop,' every other minute to the movie. I'm leaving. You ruined the movie.'"

Nina Vasquez said her 8-year-old daughter Maci Campbell is diagnosed with autism.

Vasquez said Maci is a second grader who loves Starbucks, the Ninja Turtles, and chocolate milk.

Vasquez told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Maci, along with other students from Heights Elementary, attended the 9 a.m. showing of 'Dumbo' last Tuesday. She said it was a field trip that turned into a disappointing experience.

Eyewitness News is blurring the woman's face in the video since we haven't been able to reach her regarding the situation.

"Educate yourself. Educate yourself before you attack someone," said Vasquez. "This lady came out of nowhere and said, 'Can you please shut her up?'"

Vasquez said she wanted to share her story with ABC13 to tell the world, "Be patient. Be kind if you encounter a child with special needs."

Vasquez said the woman should have just asked her about her daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismspecial needs childrenmoviecaught on video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News