SOCIETY

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: A look back at December 7, 1941

EMBED </>More Videos

On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

On this date 77 years ago, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces, leaving over 3,400 casualties and pushing the U.S. to join the Allies in World War II.

Japan launched the surprise attack with airplanes and submarines on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and over 1,000 were wounded during the bombings. More than 300 aircraft and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, were damaged or destroyed.

The next day the U.S. declared war against Japan. When asking Congress for a Declaration of War, President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called the attack "a date which will live in infamy."

On Dec. 11, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Germany and Italy, joining the Allies in World War II.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldWorld War IIarmynavyThis Day In History
SOCIETY
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges strangers to pillow fights
More Society
Top Stories
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
Teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars
Man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub from Logan Paul video
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Teacher who cut student's hair may have had a psychotic episode: Psychologist
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Fresno City Council waffles on marijuana legalization
Show More
High school students learn about mental health stigma
Man shot with own gun while trying to rob farm workers, police say
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Valadao concedes defeat to T.J. Cox
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
More News