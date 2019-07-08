Society

VIDEO: Man climbs London's Shard Tower without harness in death-defying stunt

LONDON, England -- A free climber in London was caught on camera scaling one of the tallest buildings in Europe.

The man who climbed The Shard early Monday morning can barely be seen in the frightening video as he rounds the corner of the skyscraper. He eventually went back inside and was spoken to by police but hasn't been arrested.

London police say they were called to the scene after receiving reports that someone was climbing the landmark.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but weren't needed.

The building is 1,017 feet (310 meters) high. Others have also scaled the building.

The Shard has an injunction to prevent a climber, known as the French Spiderman, from attempting the ascent.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
