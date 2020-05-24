Videos from Ozarks, Daytona Beach show large crowds packed closely together during coronavirus pandemic

In Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, a popular summer tourist destination, videos show hundreds of people crammed together for concerts and day drinking.
Jason Stearman, who visited the Ozarks from California, took a video at Dog Days Bar and Grill in Osage Beach that shows dozens of people packed tightly in pools and surrounding tables. No one seen in the video is wearing a mask.
"So how about social distancing," he said in the video as he pans over the crowd.
In Daytona Beach, Florida, ariel footage taken from a police helicopter shows approximately 200 people gathered around a car on a highway, blocking traffic.
"It looks like there are two people out the sunroof throwing money," the pilot said in the video. "They're clearly throwing cash at the crowd."
The crowd left when asked to disperse, and no arrests were made.
Local media reported that many tourists flocked to Florida this weekend despite the pandemic. At a water park in Kissimmee, Florida, video shows long lines of people standing less than six feet apart from one another.
"Nobody is social distancing. Nobody is wearing a mask except maybe me," says a man streaming live from outside Island H2O Live! for the Facebook page, Streaming the Magic.
Similar video shows more than 1,300 in line to get into a reopened waterpark in New Caney, Texas.
Missouri reported more than 11,500 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, Florida reported more than 50,000 and Texas reported over 54,500.
Despite these viral videos, most Americans remain cautious about reopening and have concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections
The new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 83% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that lifting restrictions in their area will lead to additional infections. About 54% say they are very or extremely concerned that such steps will result in a spike of COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, as the United States neared 100,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn issued a reminder to Americans that "the coronavirus is not yet contained."
"With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained. It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all," he tweeted.
