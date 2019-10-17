Society

WATCH: Vietnam War veteran nurse challenges TSA officer to 10 push-ups

24 Vietnam War veterans were in our nation's capitol on Wednesday night - as a part of the Phoenix, Arizona chapter of the Honor Flight Network.

And before the flight took off Tuesday afternoon, one veteran who served as a nurse during the war decided to challenge a TSA officer to some push-ups.

Officials with Honor Flight Arizona shared this video, capturing veteran Maggie completing ten push-ups alongside the TSA employee -- wearing the same uniform she wore, during the war.

This was the fourth trip of the fall season for the state's Honor Flight chapter and is their inaugural flight for Vietnam War veterans.
