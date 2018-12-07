SOCIETY

Visalia mother hasn't heard from detained son in China

EMBED </>More Videos

24-year-old Matt Kwiecinski had been in China since July teaching English illegally.

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
For 24 long, arduous days, Mary Johnson has been waiting for her son to call home.

"Everyday that I don't hear back, it really chips away," she says.

24-year-old Matt Kwiecinski has been in China since July teaching with Sesame Street English.

Johnson says he had a Tourist Visa, and knew he was not authorized to work.

"It was wrong, he should gotten the work visa, and he didn't," she says.

Chinese authorities found out about his status and took him in for questioning on November 14.

Johnson says her son accepts full responsibility for his actions.

Attorneys told her to expect him to be held in a detention facility for 15 days before he would be fined and deported. But that deadline has passed -- and she still hasn't heard from him.

In the last message Matt sent to his mother, he said, "All they told me is that i have to go to the police station."

She's been trying to work with the U.S. Consulate since then to have him released and deported but keeps on hitting walls.

"Everyone is pointing fingers. They are saying the reason he wasn't released is because the consulate hasn't signed a deportation letter. The consulate is saying they've tried to call and the detention center won't give them a release date," she says.

Johnson says all she's hoping is for some communication. The consulate hasn't been able to see him at the detention center, and the private attorney she recently hired was also denied a visit.

"I just want somebody to be able to meet with him and to see that he's okay," she says.

She is unsure of who else she can turn to.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocietychinaVisaliaFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
More society
SOCIETY
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
More Society
Top Stories
Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail
Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using neti pot
Boy who had hair forcibly cut 'absolutely terrified', may sue Visalia teacher, says lawyer
Motorcyclist killed in accident near River Park
Merced County cracks down on truancy
Fresno City Council gives green light for new, modern police station
Gavin Newsom visits Fresno, calls for 'fresh start' on High Speed Rail
Marine identified nearly 80 years after Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Central Valley
Show More
Visalia teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with six misdemeanors
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
More News