Society

We're paying what?! California gas prices surge above $4

By Jobina Fortson
FREMONT, Calif. -- An ABC7 News crew hopped in a van on a mission to find gas prices around Fremont under the state average of $3.87. What they found made their pockets hurt.

A gallon of regular gas at the Chevron on Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive was $4.09 on Wednesday morning.

"This was probably not a good time to take this long distance trip," Elizabeth McCrary said.

McCrary was at the Chevron filling up ahead of her journey to Los Angeles. Her Smart car takes premium gas, so she was stuck shelling out $4.29 a gallon.



California gas prices have jumped 53 cents in the past 30 days.

It wasn't clear why the Quik Stop on Mowry Avenue was so much cheaper, but regular was $3.59 on Wednesday.
"Car operates fine," Jim Schoon, a Quik Stop customer, said. "We love it and like the price."

The credit and debit card system was down at the Quik Stop, which forced Sukahpal Singh next door to the 76 gas station. He paid $4.09 a gallon and may never leave home without cash again.



"I guess so," Singh said. "I gotta save money you know."
Petroleum analysts are blaming maintenance issues at four California refineries, including a Valero refinery in Benicia, for the price hikes. The refinery in Benicia shut down two weeks ago when a gas scrubber malfunctioned. It sent black smoke into the air.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District hit the refinery with 12 violations.

In the meantime, analysts don't expect the prices to fall by the end of the month. With that said, Preston Countryman is planning to keep hitting the road in his fuel-efficient Mini Cooper Countryman.

"I'm not going to get anywhere in a 68 Camaro with a 396," Countryman said. "You know what I mean?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneygas pricesgas stationdriving
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News