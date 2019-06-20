Who was Officer Tara O'Sullivan?

SACRAMENTO -- Officer Tara Christina O'Sullivan was 26 years old and on her final phase of the Field Training Program when she was killed June 19, 2019.
O'Sullivan grew up in the East Bay community of Pleasant Hill and graduated from College Park High School in 2011. She attended Diablo Valley College and Sacramento State. She graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy in December 2018.
Officer O'Sullivan was hired by the Sacramento Police Department in January of 2018 as a Community Service Officer. In July of that same year, she entered our police academy as a police recruit and graduated from the academy on Dec. 20, 2018.
Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said O'Sullivan was known for bubbly personality and always willing to help. She had big dreams and a big heart.
