Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina USA pageant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A woman who uses a wheelchair looks to make history in the Miss North Carolina USA competition this weekend.Madeline Delp has battled for years to overcome physical and mental challenges.It all dates back to a car crash that happened when she was 10 years old.Delp and her mother were in a car when a truck hit them. The impact crushed Delp's spine, leaving her paralyzed.She won the title of Miss Wheelchair USA in 2017. Now, she wants to be the first person in a wheelchair to win Miss North Carolina USA.She hopes her pageant platform helps reshape our view of beauty."There's still many ideas of this cookie-cutter image of what beauty represents, and I want to be able to have that really open conversation," Delp said. "I am doing this to show people that no matter what your situation, or what your challenge, you can shine bright."Delp will be wearing a flowing red gown for part of the competition; a feat she says takes a lot of practice to master."Makes a bold statement, but I've had to work really hard to learn to wheel around in (the dress)!" she said.The Miss North Carolina USA competition starts Friday and wraps up Saturday.