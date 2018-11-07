SOCIETY

Woman records mouse crawling through seat cushions at Fullerton AMC theater

EMBED </>More Videos

A spooky encounter for a viewer at a movie theater on Halloween night was caught on video. (KABC)

FULLERTON, Calif. --
A spooky encounter for a viewer at a movie theater on Halloween night was caught on video.

Brittany Jimenez captured video of a mouse and posted it on Instagram. She said she was watching a move with her cousin at the Fullerton AMC 20 theater on Lemon Street when they spotted the little rodent coming through the seat cushions.

She said her cousin first felt something around his leg and that prompted them to turn on the flashlight on their phones.

The theater has not released a statement regarding the incident.

Jimenez said she decided to send Eyewitness News the video after seeing a story a few days ago about a bug invasion inside auditorium 16 at the AMC movie theater in Ontario Mills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycaught on cameratheatermovie theaterFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hundreds of Central Unified students receive new coats to stay warm this winter.
Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over program's name change
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
More Society
Top Stories
Man denies killing wife, admits to cleaning up murder scene and disposing her body
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
White House suspends CNN's Acosta after confrontation with President
Fresno council members react to voters voting "Yes" on Measure A
AG Sessions has resigned at the request of the President
Madera County could get its first female District Attorney
More than 100,000 ballots till need to be counted in Fresno County
Health Watch: Recognizing the signs of strokes in kids
Show More
Murder victim's sister to killer: "You gave your life away for $1.25."
VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
More News