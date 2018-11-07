A spooky encounter for a viewer at a movie theater on Halloween night was caught on video.Brittany Jimenez captured video of a mouse and posted it on Instagram. She said she was watching a move with her cousin at the Fullerton AMC 20 theater on Lemon Street when they spotted the little rodent coming through the seat cushions.She said her cousin first felt something around his leg and that prompted them to turn on the flashlight on their phones.The theater has not released a statement regarding the incident.Jimenez said she decided to send Eyewitness News the video after seeing a story a few days ago about a bug invasion inside auditorium 16 at the AMC movie theater in Ontario Mills.