Woman surprised at work and crowned 2018 Fresno County Mother of the Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A mother of two was surprised and crowned the 2018 Fresno County Mother of the Year on Wednesday morning.
Each year the Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce awards a mother this prestigious honor. This year Mary Haskin, who is a registered dental assistant at Costanzo Orthodontics, was named 2018 Fresno County Mother of the Year.
While Haskin was on her usual routine at work she was surprised with the award.
"It's overwhelming and it's humbling because sometimes being a mom is a thankless job, I feel like," she said while trying to hold back tears.
Haskin said her life revolves around her two boys and her community.
"I just always wanted my kids to never be without and I always felt kind of under appreciated a lot," she said.
On Wednesday Haskin's selfless acts and caring attitude were recognized. As tears rolled down her face she said, "so this is just like extreme validation that my efforts have been appreciated".
Haskin's co-workers are not shocked she was chosen for this honor.
"She has always been one to be a giver in any situation. It didn't matter whose kid it was, what the event was, what the fundraiser was, it didn't matter she was always one of the first to sign up and say 'I'm on board'," said registered dental assistant Carole Blomgren.
Since Haskin is Mother of the Year she will speak at a luncheon in May that the community is invited to.
For tickets to that event click here.