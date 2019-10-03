Society

Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?

We all know housing in California is expensive, but a shed in San Diego is taking things to the next level, boasting a rental price of more than $1,000 a month. (Zumper)

SAN DIEGO -- We all know housing in California is expensive, but a shed in San Diego is taking things to the next level, boasting a rental price of more than $1,000 a month.

The 200-square-foot backyard studio has plumbing, a wall air conditioner, new laminate flooring and a kitchenette - but parking is not included.

It's also about $300 cheaper than most studios in the area, but neighbors are still shocked by the price.

"I was amazed that it was going for that much money," one resident said.

A prior tenant actually paid $1,100 a month for two years.

