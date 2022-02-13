Emotion reunion for sailors, families at NAS Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday was an emotional day for naval families in the South Valley.After an eight-month deployment, sailors were welcomed home by family and friends with open arms.Elements of Carrier Air Wing 2 known as CVW, embarked aboard the USS Carl Vinson returned to Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday afternoon."It's very exciting and I am really proud of my children. They are really strong and it's important for me to constantly remind them that their dad loves them and that he is protecting us and he will be home soon," said Katie Cocharn, who was there to welcome her husband.CVW2 is the first carrier air wing to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms that represent the Air Wing of the Future including the F-35-C Lightning TWO of Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 147 and many others.