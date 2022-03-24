$3,000 reward offered for information on suspect in Sophia Mason's death

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police hope a $3,000 reward will help lead them to the man accused of killing a young girl.The department is offering that money to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dhante Jackson.He is accused of abusing and murdering 8-year-old Sophia Mason.The child's body was found inside a Merced home back on March 11.Investigators believe Jackson is currently in the Bay Area, but anyone with information should call Merced Police to report it.Mason's mother, Samantha Johnson, is currently being held in the Merced County Jail and is charged with murdering her daughter.