Illegal fireworks carry hefty fines this 4th of July in Tulare County

Fines for setting off illegal fireworks in Visalia start at $2,000.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement and firefighters throughout Central California will be keeping a close eye out for illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Officials say lighting fireworks is dangerous and not worth the risk but if you're caught, you will face a fine and potential misdemeanor.

A small grass fire off Highway 198 in Tulare County is believed to have started due to illegal fireworks.

Tulare County Fire Captain Francisco Benitez says it's one example of the calls crews are preparing for Tuesday night.

" When fireworks go up, they are still hot, and pieces that come down and land on roofs, grass and start grass fires that way," said Benitez.

Benitez says every year, they gear up with additional staff and work closely with the Sheriff's office to monitor areas of concern, especially smaller rural communities.

"Usually Earlimart area, Alpaugh, Pixley. All those areas there," Benitez explained.

If you're caught, Benitez says the fireworks will be confiscated and the first fine is $1,000.

Meanwhile, cities like Visalia will also be on high alert.

They've already confiscated about 20 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued a handful of citations, and they're prepared for a busy night.

" We have also added some additional staffing and engine company to the streets and we're also staffing both of our paramedics' squad units to help with call volume," said Visalia Fire Chief Daniel Griswold.

Fines in the city start at $2,000 but authorities say they would rather educate residents than punish them.

"We are just encouraging our citizens to celebrate freedom safely," said Griswold.

If you'd like to report illegal fireworks in the City of Visalia, you can call (559) 513-8080.