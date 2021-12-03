House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a home in southeast Fresno Thursday night.Firefighters were called to a house on Braly and Sarah around 7 pm.They found a woman outside the home.She told crews that there were still two people inside the burning house.Firefighters went into rescue mode and found the victims had already escaped the home safely.A second alarm was called and extra units helped knock down the flames.The fire did some major damage to the front of the house.Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.They have some early suspicions that a cigarette may have started the fire.