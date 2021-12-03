House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a home in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to a house on Braly and Sarah around 7 pm.

They found a woman outside the home.

She told crews that there were still two people inside the burning house.

Firefighters went into rescue mode and found the victims had already escaped the home safely.

A second alarm was called and extra units helped knock down the flames.

The fire did some major damage to the front of the house.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

They have some early suspicions that a cigarette may have started the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News