FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been burnt while trying to save his car during a vegetation fire in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon.
The Fresno Fire Department says it happened along the off-ramp off Jensen Ave. on Highway 99.
Some of the oleanders caught fire and it reached nearby cars. Four cars in the parking lot of a hotel were set on fire.
Fire crews says some people suffered from smoke inhalation along with the man who burned his feet.
The fire was under control after about 30 minutes.
Man burnt while trying to move car during vegetation fire in southeast Fresno
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News