Man burnt while trying to move car during vegetation fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been burnt while trying to save his car during a vegetation fire in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon.The Fresno Fire Department says it happened along the off-ramp off Jensen Ave. on Highway 99.Some of the oleanders caught fire and it reached nearby cars. Four cars in the parking lot of a hotel were set on fire.Fire crews says some people suffered from smoke inhalation along with the man who burned his feet.The fire was under control after about 30 minutes.