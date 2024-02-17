Improvements made to Southeast Fresno intersection after man almost hit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Improvements are being made to a Southeast Fresno Intersection after a man was nearly hit by a car earlier this year.

The intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa avenues is scheduled to undergo more improvements in the upcoming months.

The changes come after a viral video capturing an out-of-control car nearly hitting Ruben Almarez while he was checking his mail back in January.

The local community has also raised concerns about several other crashes that have happened in the area of the intersection.

"Every 8 to 12 days, maybe every one every once every other week, basically," Almaraz told ABC30 in a previous interview.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says striping improvements have been made.

Magsig also explained that more improvements in the area will be made in the coming months as soon as the weather improves.