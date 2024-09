Man assaulted and shot in southeast Fresno, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southeast Fresno.

Police say it happened before 3 am Monday near Chestnut and Orleans.

Authorities say the man was assaulted and shot by an unknown person.

Police also got a ShotSpotter notification in the area and said the incidents were related.

A possible suspect was detained.

The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition has not been released.