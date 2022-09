35-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man in southeast Fresno.

It happened before 2 Tuesday morning at Lane and Willow.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was hit once in the upper body.

He was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center, where he's expected to recover.

Police have not given a description of the suspect.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.