crime

'We miss her so much': Family shocked by death of Fresno mother, suspect shot by police

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The comfort of a family is the only thing helping ease Irma Carranza's pain.

Her sister, 57-year-old Delia, was stabbed to death Saturday evening by her son, 22-year-old Miguel Carranza.

"We miss her so much, and no, we'll never be able to see her again," Carranza told Action News in Spanish.

It happened at Delia's home off Cedar and Balch in southeast Fresno.

According to detectives, Carranza called 911, saying he killed his mother, and he was going to take his life, too.

Irma says Carranza locked his mother in her bedroom as he attacked her. She claimed Delia was stabbed about 40 times.

"She wasn't able to survive. She died there. She wanted to get out, but he wouldn't let her," Irma said.

When police arrived, they tried to talk Corranza down. After an hour of negotiations, he finally exited the home with a knife in hand.

He charged at police, and four officers fired at him.

"Police officers shot him in the legs so he wouldn't get any closer to them and that's when they shot him in the stomach," Carranza said.

EMBED More News Videos

Officers say they asked the man multiple times to put the knife down, but he instead advanced towards the officers with the knife still in his hand.



A neighbor described the disturbing scene she witnessed.

"He had a huge knife in his hand, and he just had blood up all his arms," said Sarah Kormakov. "Hearing the shots, it was like you could feel the shock wave of the bullets hitting you."

Corranza survived the shooting and is expected to make a full recovery.

Irma and her family still don't know what could have compelled their nephew to kill the woman they loved so dearly.

Irma says the 22-year-old kept to himself and was anti-social.

"I think he must have been on some kind of drug that made him act that way. That's the only way he could have done that," she said.

The four officers who fired their weapons have been put on paid administrative leave.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southeastcrimemurderpolice shootingofficer involved shootinghomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
3 connected to attack on Fresno street vendor found, CHP says
14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Merced shooting, police say
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Merced shooting, police say
3 connected to attack on Fresno street vendor found, CHP says
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
Show More
47-year-old man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in west central Fresno
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Creek Fire: Clovis brewery stepping in to help volunteer firefighters impacted by flames
More TOP STORIES News