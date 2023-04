Man hospitalized after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened before 8 am near Golden State and Church.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not given a suspect description at this time.