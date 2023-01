2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in their bed in Central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at about 4:30 Monday morning at a home on Iowa and Barton.

Officers say the victims were in bed when they heard the gunshots.

They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to recover.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.