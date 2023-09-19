WATCH LIVE

Lane Elementary under 'Shelter in Place' following SE Fresno shooting: PD

Sunnyside High School and Lane Elementary are under a "Shelter in Place" order as the investigation continues.

ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 5:14PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been shot in southeast Fresno, which prompted "Shelter in Place" orders for nearby schools.

The Fresno Police Department says the shooting happened on East Liberty Avenue near Recreation Avenue at 9:15 am Tuesday.

Police arrived and found the shooting victim. They were taken to the hospital and a condition has not yet been released.

Lane Elementary remains under a "Shelter in Place" order. It has since been lifted for Sunnyside High School.

Police do not believe either of the schools are in danger.

