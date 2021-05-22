Two men shot in southeast Fresno, police say

Two men shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot near a gentlemen's club in southeast Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near S. Golden State Blvd & Chestnut.

When deputies arrived at Golddiggers Gentlemens Club, they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

One of the men was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The other man has minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Police have not provided a suspect description at this time. They do not know what led to the shooting.
