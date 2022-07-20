Family remembers woman killed in southwest Fresno crash days before her wedding

Family members are remembering a woman who was killed in a crash just days before her wedding. It's now been one year since Brandi Urena's death.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members are remembering a woman who was killed in a crash just days before her wedding.

It's now been one year since Brandi Urena's death.

The mother of five was killed in a crash on Highway 41 near Central Avenue.

Tuesday night, her family shared memories of their late loved one, who was set to be married one week after the crash.

"The family being here for her, we've never forgotten her all this time," says her mother, Carolyn Contreras. "It's just comforting to know that she's always remembered in all our hearts."

Urena was an employee at United Health, and relatives say she took pride in serving patients.

She was 42 years old.