Family pets killed in house fire in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is mourning the loss of their family pets after flames tore through their house in southwest Fresno.The fire started just before 8 pm Thursday.Responding fire crews found a car and home near Ivy and Dorothy Avenues engulfed in flames.Six adults made it out but their two dogs and two cats died in the fire.Investigators believe the flames sparked in the garage but the cause is still under investigation.