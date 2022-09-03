Abandoned home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno, officials say

Crews were able to stop those flames before spreading to neighboring homes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Fire Crews were called out to Church and Nicholas Avenues just before 5 Saturday morning, where a house and the yard surrounding it were fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to stop those flames before spreading to neighboring homes.

No one was living in the home at the time -- flames destroyed the abandoned home.

The cause is under investigation.

A total of three engines and 27 firefighters responded to quickly put out the flames.