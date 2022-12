Flames break out at southwest Fresno home being renovated

Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at a southwest Fresno home. It broke out after 2 Tuesday morning at Thorne and Lorena.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames in the backyard of a home that was under renovation.

An outbuilding and vegetation were on fire.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, but they did reach the home.

Damage estimates have not yet been released.

They say there was no sign of any homeless activity.